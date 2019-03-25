Climate science evolved by blaming us for the perceived changes. Prometheus provided us with the original sin, he gave us fire. Only eons later did the science appear that gave us the skills of measurements. Then, by applying the useful ones, we proceeded to the point where we could now believe that we would destroy our very existence.
Philip K. Wenz has become a notable bishop in this area. He has provided us before with evidence that the science has turned into religion, but this Sunday’s contribution (Youth, climate, hope and change) makes it unassailable. He presents us with the first saint in the form of a 16-year old climate activist and, yes, Nobel Prize Nominee, Greta Thunberg. Perhaps, she could be persuaded to appear as a witness for the case brought before the court by our domestic teen apostles to force our government into more radical action.
Instead of a children’s crusade, this religion provides a forum for our young students to parade their “knowledge” acquired from carefully politically correct textbooks. It is just as sad.
H. R. Richner
Albany (March 23)