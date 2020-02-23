Mailbag: Climate change science not settled

As an engineer with experience on 1,000-plus environmental studies, I understand climate literature. Most climatologists agree that there is climate change but disagree on the magnitude and cause, consequences and how mankind should respond.
Reading Jay Burreson's references (Mailbag, Feb. 15), I found:
Climate science has become nakedly partisan, tainted by the money and power at stake.
Climate has changed through millennia, and we’re in a 300-plus-year warming trend since the Little Ice Age. The current warming trend is not unprecedented, as it was warmer during the Medieval Warm Period and the Roman Warm Period, all of which happened well before fossil fuel. These periods were caused by natural effects, which continue today.
CO2 may be one of many causes of global warming, but its anthropogenic portion is only 4%, with no proof that this fraction has a greater greenhouse effect than the 96% of natural origin.
You have free articles remaining.
We’re asked to believe that anthropogenic CO2 has relegated natural climate causes, such as earth’s orbital wobble, solar irradiation and the hydrologic cycle, to irrelevance.
Global average temperature failed to rise significantly during “The Pause" (1998-2016), despite a record increase in CO2 emissions. Climate model predictions of a 1 degree Fahrenheit rise were wrong, disrupting the theory that CO2 drives climate and exposing model flaws.
The science is not settled, nor is there anything close to a consensus.
Al Gore’s predictions were woefully wrong.
(Additional reading: Gregory Whitestone, “Inconvenient Facts: The Science That Al Gore Doesn't Want You to Know" and Tim Ball, "The Deliberate Corruption of Climate Science.")
Greg Peterson, PE
Corvallis