Mailbag: Climate change outside our control

Have you noticed that climate change gloom-and-doomers like Stan Sahnow (Mailbag, Nov. 26) and Pauline Tanaka (Mailbag, Nov. 22) no longer refer to global warming? That is because we have had no global warming for 20 years, while CO2 levels have continued to rise, which has put to death the claim that increased CO2 caused warming (see "The Deliberate Corruption of Climate Science," by Tim Ball).

So now they refer to climate change? So what causes climate change if it is not CO2? The short answer is we don't know and we probably couldn't do anything about it even if we did.

If you don't want to vote for President Trump, like Mr. Sahnow, fine, just don't be so uninformed as to blame him for the climate and so naive as to think the Democrats could do any better. Worry about what the Democrats are trying to do to Oregon's economy in the name of thwarting climate change. The best thing we can do to cope with climate change is to do what we have always done, learn to adapt to it.