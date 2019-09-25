On Sept. 20, the Global Climate Strike hit the streets when millions of people, adults and youth alike, shouted out to governments, the fossil fuel industry, elected officials and corporations that we will no longer tolerate the headlong rush to a catastrophic future.
I urge you to speak up, to contact your elected representatives, let them know there's no time to waste in eliminating carbon emissions. Close accounts or cancel credit cards with JPMorgan Chase Bank, the biggest funder of destructive extractive industries. Tell elected officials we want to bring a halt to huge taxpayer subsidies for coal, oil, and gas; rather, use the funds to underwrite solar, wind, and alternative energy sources. Our children and grandchildren deserve a viable planet on which to live. and prosper. And as Greta Thunberg says, "Unite behind the science." The climate crisis is not an opinion, it is a fact.
Mandy Cole
Brownsville (Sept. 24)