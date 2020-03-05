Mailbag: Climate change is a big, fat lie

I don't like people that lie to me. It is real bad when your government lies. It is also bad when people fall for it.

For about 40 years people have lied to us about climate change (global warming). The world was going to fry in 10 years. Forty years ago, it was Ted Danson. Then Al Gore wired the internet for us, and before he got done he was telling us our cars would kill us. Then Al made a movie about climate, made billions, got in his jet and planted some trees.

Our Oregon representatives put a 3% tax on our utilities so we can invest in our future climate by learning more about our future energy use and get a discount on solar cells made by friends in China. Now if solar and wind are the future of energy, why are we forced to invest in them? Why are windmills that have been around longer than I have been alive needing a 40% subsidy?

Many people that think carbon is a problem used to say "350" was the end of the world, like James Hansen. Where is Jimmy now?

If the state adds 20 cents to a gallon to our fuel, will that help you? I wonder why the D-H runs two and three stories on climate change any given day.