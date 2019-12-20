Mailbag: Climate change deniers exaggerate the pause

In a letter to the editor published Dec 13, a writer claimed we have had no global warning for 20 years and that we don’t know what is causing climate change. The U.S. government says both those claims are false!

https://www.climate.gov/news-features/climate-qa/did-global-warming-stop-1998: “Those who deny the scientific evidence of human-caused global warming turned the slowdown into a slogan: 'Global warming stopped in 1998.' In scientific journals and assessment reports, climate experts described the episode as a 'pause' or 'hiatus' in the previous decades’ rapid warming: they knew it wouldn’t last. Not only was 1998-2012 the warmest 15-year period on record at the time, but greenhouse gases continued to climb to new record highs, and other climate indicators continued to show the impacts of long-term, global-scale warming: subsurface ocean heating, global sea level rise, the melting of glaciers and ice sheets, and record-low Arctic sea ice extent.”