Mailbag: Cleary has skills for school board
Mailbag: Cleary has skills for school board

I have known Dr. Bryce Cleary over 35 years. I was his fourth- and fifth-grade teacher, then watched as he volunteered his coaching and medical expertise to the youth of Corvallis.

Few have given as freely of their time as Bryce has.

He has a clear and realistic focus on improvement opportunities for Corvallis schools. I’m impressed with his ability to view and appreciate different perspectives, bring clarity to complex issues, and encourage collaboration and thoughtful discussion.

Corvallis will be most fortunate to elect a person of Dr. Cleary’s skills, knowledge, aptitude and passion to the school board.

Bo Blair

Corvallis

 

