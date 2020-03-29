Mailbag: Clear guidelines needed on virus

First, I'd like to acknowledge that Oregon is ahead of most states in the response to the coronavirus crisis and commend those responsible.

We are fortunate so far in Oregon, but that will change quickly.

The press conferences held during the last week have been vague and I fear they are not getting a clear message to the general population. Most stores and businesses in Corvallis are open, busy with people, still operating normally and are not practicing social (physical) distancing.

It is time for very clear rules to be put in place and to use the appropriate media to make sure that nearly everyone receives them.

If this isn't the time to use the emergency alert system, when is?

Please create the rules now and get the word out using all of the tools you have.

Thank you for all of your hard work!

Eric Miller

Corvallis

