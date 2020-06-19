Mailbag: Civility is key in expressing opinion

As recently sent to a friend ...

I value your friendship, intellect, and perspective. I also know we are at opposite ends of the spectrum.

To me, this is greatness: to encompass others, despite their differences, increases capacity for love in the world.

I call you friend, despite our differences. Abraham Lincoln said, “If I make my enemy my friend, have I no enemy?”

Thank you for your different perspective. Civility in expressing it is key.

Vera Larsen

Corvallis

