Mailbag: Civility is key in expressing opinion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As recently sent to a friend ...

I value your friendship, intellect, and perspective. I also know we are at opposite ends of the spectrum.

To me, this is greatness: to encompass others, despite their differences, increases capacity for love in the world.

I call you friend, despite our differences. Abraham Lincoln said, “If I make my enemy my friend, have I no enemy?”

Thank you for your different perspective. Civility in expressing it is key.

Vera Larsen

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0