Mailbag: Civil rights abuses lead to protesting

I worry about Corvallis businesses. If you’re a Corvallis business owner, or anyone, really, and you have not heard of Martin v. City of Boise, you owe it to yourself to look it up.

The city of Boise, Idaho, just came to a $1.3 million settlement over civil rights abuses by the city against the homeless — the same kind of abuses that are arguably happening right now in Corvallis. Like with most lawsuits against a city, it will not be the politicians who committed the crimes who will be paying for them; it will be the business owners and other taxpayers.

Civil rights abuses, when unaddressed, often lead to another inalienable right guaranteed in the Constitution: the right to protest. If you think the city’s managed camp for the homeless idea was uninsurable, look at the businesses of Portland and Seattle, who cannot get insurance on their buildings due to massive protesting in those areas.

Don’t let Corvallis city government scapegoat business owners to shield themselves from the consequences of their actions, the way they scapegoat social services already. If they will violate the civil rights of the citizens, they will throw businesses under the bus when it comes time to address their abuses of power.