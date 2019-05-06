What is the city of Albany doing? The Council talks about the street issues and the lack of money to fix them, and the mayor talks about a gas tax to make some difference, and then they decide to do a complete remake of Hill Street instead of a simple resurface. And for what? Bike lanes?
The Hill Street project from Queen Avenue to 34th Avenue cost $5.5 million. That is a 17- to 18-block strip that means they spent over $300,000 per block. Don't get me wrong, Hill Street needed repairs, but, really. They decided to tear out the sidewalks and widen the street for bike lanes. If a car door opens the rider is toast. Bad design indeed. They took property from the owners making some of the off-street parking so short they now park over the sidewalks.
So, instead of just fixing the surface and making the street better they decided to tear it out, take property, make bike lanes and spend way more than needed. This after they did the same thing downtown on Second Avenue and Third Avenue sidewalks and street lamps, just to make it pretty to get to their glorious carousel.
Time for us to ask the Council what they were thinking, how they spend our money and what we want for our future.
Sheldon Cooper
Albany (May 3)