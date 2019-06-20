Albany Public Works Director Jeff Blaine told the City Council, after Mayor Konopa and council "directed" city to find money to repair streets, that he needed "$20 million (for) one-time investment in repairing failed roads" (Democrat-Herald, June 11).
Konopa said, "the city had two options; consider new revenue sources or continue making cuts." The mayor wants the citizens of Albany to pay a new transportation and utility tax.
Well, the elephant in the room is CARA (Central Albany Revitalization Agency) and the $20 million it wants to spend on fountains and water slides at the waterfront! Konopa and "Kompany" run CARA and control CARA's money.
Cuts, of course, risk city jobs. But, according to James Farmer, the D-H's favorite Trumper, everything is booming with President Trump in office, so jobs and riches abound. (Non-Trumpers: read that as only for the rich corporations and Wall Street managers.) So, if J. Farmer is to be believed, everything is peachy, and any laid-off city workers should land a job paying just as well the very next day.
Mary Brock
Albany (June 20)