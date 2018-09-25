This letter is in response to the council's decision to put a one-year stay on the demolition of the houses on 4th Avenue.
Let's look at the entire package here: On the one hand we have people using the derelict houses for drug use and trash sites for years, and on the other hand, we have a builder who is willing to clean up the sites and put in affordable housing.
Really? What about this takes a year to decide? I would think the city would jump at an opportunity like this!
Kathleen Jacob
Albany (Sept. 24)