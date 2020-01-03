Mailbag: City needs to step up to ease parking issue

The downtown Albany parking enforcement officer is doing the job he was hired to do and does it well. Rather than throwing stones at him and Parkwise for the frequent tickets handed out for not parking between the lines, perhaps the city of Albany needs to take the blame.

The problem is a driver can't see the lines on the street once in the parking spot. Lines need to be painted onto the curb (as they used to be) or even onto the sidewalk where they are visible when parking.

I met with the city official responsible for this work back in the summer. He advised me he was aware the lack of markings on the curb were responsible for most of the "errant parking." He assured me the markings would be painted on the curbs "soon." Still waiting ... as the parking tickets pile up!

Ric Bergey

Albany

