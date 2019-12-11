Mailbag: City needs to cut expenses

The article “Utility Fee: No Decision Made Yet” on Dec. 5 in the Democrat-Herald stated that the City Council is not obligated to ask voters prior to instituting a fee because it is not considered a tax. The article talked about a street fee and a utility fee that might range from $120 to $780 more a year. Not to mention we are already paying for the new Fire Department, the new Police Department, and the renovation of the schools.

The council said the utility fee is not considered a tax; it is a fee. You can call it what you like, but it all boils down to the citizens of Albany have to pick up the tab. It also stated that the new funds would help lessen the pressure of the coming shortfall in the city budget— $11 million short.

It sounds like the City Council will take the street fee/tax and the utility fee/tax and uses it elsewhere and the citizens of Albany are still left with bad streets.

If you do not have the money for something, don’t borrow it elsewhere. An example is $1,293,200 for the entire lighting improvements in the downtown area. Nice but not necessary. I believe that the elderly should be getting a tax/fee break each year, not an increase.

I understand it takes money to run a city, but you need accountability in my book. If I ran my household that way, we would be homeless.