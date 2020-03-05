Mailbag: City messed up Wells Fargo deal

Mailbag: City messed up Wells Fargo deal

The Albany mayor and City Council, and the city's urban renewal agency (CARA), screwed up and bought the Wells Fargo building for $1.5 million and turned down Linn County offering them the $1.5 million back in cash and pledging to put the county clerk's office there, plus some apartments. Albany's City Hall gang turned down the county's offer in favor of three Albany hotshots moving Sybaris' pricey restaurant to the Wells Fargo building, plus apartments.

Guess what! Sybaris deal fell through. Two of the persons involved don't have the money for their part of the deal. Are the mayor and council a little gullible? Seems like it.

Vote out the mayor and the council, except for Alex Johnson II.

Mary Brock

Albany

