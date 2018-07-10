The mayor and city manager don't want to clean up any trashy properties. There is a city ordinance dealing with abandoned cars, but APD won't handle it.
Dale Dickerson
Albany (June 29)
Horsefeathers.
If you follow the process the City does act.
Case in point the abandoned dump in the 1700 block of 15th was completely torn down just last week with a new home to follow. The neighbors worked with the City to make it happen.
So whine all you want but obviously you don't know or haven't taken the time to find out how to make it happen. Good grief.
Just curious.
Why is it that your posts are always nasty. No matter the letter you have nothing to add but horse poop language attacking the letter writer and then other posters.
Must really suck to be you and what ever slapped you down so hard.
Albany Police Lt. Travis Giboney reports that, since June 1, 2018, Albany officers have responded to 148 abandoned vehicle complaints or officer-initiated investigations of abandoned vehicles. If a vehicle is found and appears to be in violation of the Albany Municipal Code, it can be handled by giving the owner a citation or placing a sticker on it, marking it as abandoned. For vehicles that are so marked, police look for the registered owner and often speak with neighbors near where the vehicle is parked to find out more about the situation. Police return after 24 hours and have the marked vehicle towed away if it hasn’t already been removed. Seventy-four of these 148 complaints required follow-up visits.
In the same six-week period, police received 15 complaints of junk and trash at residences in Albany. Four cases resulted in enforcement action, typically a citation to appear in court. Most cases are resolved by the occupant or property owner within the 30-day period that the Municipal Code allows for clean-up for a first offense; when the property complies with the code, the case is dismissed. Cases involving repeat offenders are not dismissed.
Mr. Dickerson has written letters to the Mayor and City Manager recently, reporting two such properties. One property owner has been cited for keeping junk and trash on the porch and side yard and has been given a July 25 clean-up deadline. No Municipal Code violations were found at the other property. City Manager Peter Troedsson sent this information in a letter to Mr. Dickerson on June 29.
