Mailbag: City councilors go full steam ahead

So the Corvallis Budget Commission is recommending approval of a $179 million spending plan for the city. Why not? The city leaders live within their means.

Let’s add 18 new hires also. The economy is roaring, the university is booming, and the city businesses are doing great.

With the state government looking at 14 cuts across the board because of COVID-19, our city councilors go full steam ahead. Other small college towns (Ithaca, Reno, Spokane) are bracing for budget cuts. Instituting hiring freeze, wage freeze, leaving vacancies unfilled. Why is Corvallis different? It isn’t, the leadership is. The mayor, city manager and finance director are used to extra money flowing into the city coffers. Let’s name a few sources of this.

The street maintenance, sidewalk maintenance, transit operations, urban forestry, police public service, and yes, the fire public service fees. Oh, yes, the local options levy and, I think, the new 911 dispatch Levy. These city leaders have approved all these taxes. So have most of the city councilors. I do applaud City Councilor Jan Napack for her amendment for a 3% increase over last year’s budget.