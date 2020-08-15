Mailbag: City council should reject request

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With a looming economic depression that may surpass the collapse of the 1930s, Preservation WORKS and Corvallis City Councilor Barbara Bull continue to pressure the city of Corvallis to accept ownership of the Van Buren Bridge.

That effort is grossly irresponsible in the face of multiple funding threats that will soon be upon us: increased homelessness, social services stressed beyond limits, school districts begging for support, and ever-mounting health care costs.

Councilor Bull makes no mention of city funding for accepting ownership of the bridge. It takes no imagination, however, to realize that the city’s possession of the bridge will represent more than the camel sticking its nose into the tent. She believes the community values the connections between Riverfront Park and the bridge, but recognizes it lacks “the ability to pay for the relocation or care of the bridge.”

At this late date, Bull suggests the fanciful idea that city ownership of the bridge would provide time for “a coalition of community partners” to seek options for costs associated with ownership. Left unsaid are the millions of dollars to move the bridge.