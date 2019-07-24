Mid-valley Medicare recipients need to contact Congressmen Peter DeFazio and Kurt Schrader asking them to support and co-sponsor, “The Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act,” H.R. 3654, a bipartisan bill just introduced in Congress by Reps. Brian Higgins, D-N.Y., and Tom Reed, R-N.Y. This legislation will provide Medicare patient access to all Medicare-covered benefits allowable under a chiropractor’s scope of practice here in beautiful Oregon and across the nation.
America’s seniors need and deserve access to a chiropractor’s broad-based services for common conditions that cause acute and chronic back and neck pain. However, Medicare currently will not pay for a chiropractor’s consultation, physical examination, needed X-rays, physiotherapies, exercise therapy etc., which is of course nonsense. This bill does not add new services, it provides Medicare patients the freedom to access chiropractic care directly and by so doing will save the Medicare program money. A study published by “The American Board of Family Medicine,” (Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine, 28(4):481-490, 2015) reported for Medicare patients with back and/or neck pain, availability of chiropractic care reduced the number of primary care physician visits, resulting in an annual savings of $83.5 million.
Members of Congress want to hear from you, the constituent voter, more than anyone else. Seniors can contact Congressman DeFazio’s Washington, DC, office at 202-225-6416 and Congressman Schrader’s office at 202-225-5711. Staff will answer the phone or if you receive a recorded message, ask our congressman to support H.R. 3654, The Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act.
Dr. Vern Saboe
Albany (July 21)