Mailbag: Circle Boulevard is unsafe for bicycles

Our last million dollars spent on Circle Boulevard added four new pinch points: forcing cars to change lanes, too-fast crosswalk lights for bicycle lanes for 75-year-old slow people like me, and odd crosswalks for people!

This added to the bicycle problems at intersections of Circle and Highway 99W and Ninth Street where cars are forced to change lines and go sideways when crossing, forcing bicycles on sidewalks to cross.

And speed bumps on the west side end that are too high for bicycles.

An unsafe yield sign for traffic from Albany on the east end off Highway 20 should be a stop sign.

I am a retired engineer, not a road engineer, I agree, but after 72 years of bike riding, starting with a tricycle, now on an e-bike, I can say Circle does not work for bicycles. … Please do not improve Walnut Boulevard, because it is where I ride now.

George Shaw

Corvallis

