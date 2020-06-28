Mailbag: Choose your city councilor carefully

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yes, it is a few months off, so what’s the hurry?

Well, most of us don’t get around to examining candidates soon enough, and forgo a thorough examination of their positions. So this time, be a knowledgeable voter and get started early!

All nine seats are on the ticket. Seven are running for reelection. The one councilor not running again is now running for county commissioner. Know what they accomplished during their terms in office so you can get an idea of what to expect from them in the future.

How prudent are they in spending taxpayer money? Are they addressing the PERS obligation?

Was the 20-plus-percent increase they received for the 2019-20 budget necessary?

How much money in the budget is discretionary and used for nonessential services?

No matter what your affiliation, try to think of your choice in terms of what best serves the larger community. It is not practical to expect every need and want to be met with tax dollars without hurting those who can least afford to support them.