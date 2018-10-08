Try 1 month for 99¢

Stephanie Newton is my choice for Linn County Board of Commissioners. She represents a refreshing change that is needed. Stephanie is focused on helping establish policies that will improve the future of Linn County, because she has a three-year-old daughter to work for. Not only that, Stephanie has health care as a priority. We need leaders like Stephanie to help improve conditions in Linn County for all of us.

There is a long list of people who endorse Stephanie, including Albany's wonderful Mayor Sharon Konopa, as well as Councilors Dick Olson and Ray Kopczynski.

Ricardo Small

Albany (Oct. 6)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0