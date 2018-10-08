Stephanie Newton is my choice for Linn County Board of Commissioners. She represents a refreshing change that is needed. Stephanie is focused on helping establish policies that will improve the future of Linn County, because she has a three-year-old daughter to work for. Not only that, Stephanie has health care as a priority. We need leaders like Stephanie to help improve conditions in Linn County for all of us.
There is a long list of people who endorse Stephanie, including Albany's wonderful Mayor Sharon Konopa, as well as Councilors Dick Olson and Ray Kopczynski.
Ricardo Small
Albany (Oct. 6)