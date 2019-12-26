Mailbag: Choice of photograph was unfortunate

It was great that the service of community member Ray Novencido and the kindness of Timberview caregiver Cynthia Antrim were highlighted in the Dec. 17 front-page story “Bearing Gifts and Music." A story highlighting kind people in our community sharing their gifts is appreciated.

The only thing that bothered me was the particular picture the publisher chose to use of Mr. Woods. My father was in a care center for several years, and one of the challenges he faced was loss of emotional regulation, a symptom of and part of the progression of his Alzheimer’s. He was easily brought to tears.

Having been raised a stoic Midwesterner, I knew that these moments — while they may have evoked sympathy from onlookers — would have embarrassed him, just another example of how his dignity had been compromised by the progression of his disease.

Reta Price

Albany

