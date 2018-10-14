As a concerned resident of Linn County, I’m following the judicial race between Linn County Circuit Court Judge, Fay Stetz-Waters and her opponent, Assistant DA Wynhausen.
Wynhausen claims he can sense career criminals from someone having a bad day. But the courtroom is not a game show and the judge is not the jury.
A judge’s job is to be a neutral arbiter, guiding legal processes to insure justice. Wynhausen suggests his judgement is all that is needed. Molded by his prosecutorial history, Wynhausen views the court through a narrow, slanted lens, especially troubling if you believe in the presumption of innocence.
We need Judge Stetz-Waters. She has broad-based legal experience having worked in criminal, administrative, and family law, and as a sitting judge right here in Linn County. Her dedication to justice and her insistence on precise legal process is absolutely crucial on the bench.
Judge Stetz-Waters served her nation as a U.S. Marine. The bottom line for a judge is character. The question is, who do you believe possesses the integrity, the temperament and the wisdom to sit on the Linn County Circuit Court bench? The choice is crystal clear. There is only one qualified candidate. Vote Judge Fay Stetz-Waters.
John Hartman
Albany (Oct. 14)