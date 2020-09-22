Mailbag: Check receipts, see what you find

A couple of days ago I went to one of the biggest box stores in Albany. I noticed my bill was a bit high, and went to customer service.
Apparently when you buy a case of bottled water, they charge $4 per case, no matter the size, as a company policy. This is what customer service told me, and that it has been this way for a long time. So they charged me $4 for a case instead of $2.40 for 24 bottles. Is this legal? Certainly unethical. They pocket $1.60 per case. I will not buy water there ever again.
They know who they are. Check your receipts and see what you find. Just an FYI.
Susan Scherer
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!