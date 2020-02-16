Mailbag: Charges against Trump unfounded

Seems like the only letters about President Trump are negative. And mostly not true.

The House held the trial, if you want to call it that. In secret and hidden. Adam Schiff would pop out of the basement to spew falsehoods to the waiting press to twist up public opinion based on lies. These lies started when he among other liberal Trump haters made up some issue concerning a phone call to pounce on Trump with. They never even heard from the whistleblower. Republicans were not allowed to call witnesses, nor were they allowed to ask questions without being stopped by Schiff.

After months in secret, the so-called trial went to the House Judiciary Committee, where it should have began in the first place. No crimes were ever touted. Witnesses spouted what they heard or their opinions. No actual facts were entered into evidence.

Then they bagged it up and took the garbage to the Senate, where, guess what? They looked like a bunch of foolish lemmings with no case, no facts and only nasty rhetoric and finger-pointing. So the adults in the Senate did the correct things and ended the fake trial and the fake impeachment that the haters started directly after President Trump took office.