Mailbag: Change to a volunteer manager

This money is to keep the lights and heat on and the insurance paid, I’m sure, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I noticed no entity received money in the high five figures except the carousel in Albany. The carousel received $78,249. Why does it take so much money to keep the carousel afloat? Is it because the city of Albany, with a $5 million or so budget shortfall, can’t give them taxpayers’ money (which shouldn’t happen anyway), or is it because they pay a big salary to their carousel manager?