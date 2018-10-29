Linn County needs a change. That change is Stephanie Newton.
Our current commissioners have focused on growing business but is in need of new ideas and fresh perpectives. Stephanie Newton is the woman who can do that. Stephanie is a self-employed business consultant. She works with small businesses and entrepreneurs to create business plans. What a welcome addition she is to a county who has had the same commissioners for over 20 years!
She will increase Linn County’s creativity and technology to grow small business, help entrepreneurs, and assist our beloved valley farmers while also considering the challenges of the people and their needs in the community. This is what makes her unique. She considers the effects of change on the people as well as business and finds solutions to bring them together.
Our community needs more. Stephanie realizes that in order to thrive, families need an accessible medical community, good wages and an environment that is healthy. She represents all the people in her effort to meet these goals. She believes the commission positions should be non-partisan and considers what works for our area and our citizens.
It is time to bring in a woman with new ideas. Please support Stephanie Newton.
Alicia Van Driel
Lebanon (Oct. 25)