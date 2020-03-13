Mailbag: Change is unavoidable

I was recently in a continuing debate with a conservative about the Constitution, originalism (strict construction) and Antonin Scalia.
It has since dawned on me that I’ve been overlooking the most important and obvious consideration when it come to this issue: change.
How often do we hear “The only constant is change”? That notion was first presented in 500 BCE by the Greek philosopher Heraclitus, applying it to both the physical world and human life. And, of course, there is no doubt that he was right. We see it in geology, astronomy, biology, climate, culture and attitudes. Nothing is static; everything changes. Even the law must change and adapt to concerns and conditions. Otherwise, there would be no need for a Legislature.
You have free articles remaining.
Given that fact, how can we possibly maintain interpretation of the Constitution as static and unchanging? First, it makes no sense, and second, it can’t be done in a rational world.
This prism also provides insight into conservative thinking. By and large conservatives resist change, often change for the better. We see a stark example of that in the conservative attitude toward homosexuality. First they denied its existence. Then they opposed its existence. Then they condemned its existence. They denied gays access to equal treatment, military service and marriage. But all those things finally came about despite their resistance.
It’s time for all of us to wake up to the fact that change is immutable and unavoidable. Resistance is futile.
Bob Wynhausen
Lebanon