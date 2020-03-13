Mailbag: Change is unavoidable

I was recently in a continuing debate with a conservative about the Constitution, originalism (strict construction) and Antonin Scalia.

It has since dawned on me that I’ve been overlooking the most important and obvious consideration when it come to this issue: change.

How often do we hear “The only constant is change”? That notion was first presented in 500 BCE by the Greek philosopher Heraclitus, applying it to both the physical world and human life. And, of course, there is no doubt that he was right. We see it in geology, astronomy, biology, climate, culture and attitudes. Nothing is static; everything changes. Even the law must change and adapt to concerns and conditions. Otherwise, there would be no need for a Legislature.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Given that fact, how can we possibly maintain interpretation of the Constitution as static and unchanging? First, it makes no sense, and second, it can’t be done in a rational world.