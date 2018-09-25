Prices of prescription eye drops needed for post-operative period after cataract surgery are way too expensive: Durezol (a quantity for 4 weeks): Cash price, $206; GoodRx discount card, $189; AARP discount card, $187; Medicare Part D, $172.77. A second eye drops prescription is not covered by any insurance company and the cash price is $300. My eye doctor's office gave me a manufacturer's coupon limiting that $300 charge to $60.
To crack down on the billions of dollars Big Pharma executives make from outrageous drug prices, we need to end the Republicans' control of both houses of Congress. The House and Senate won't create price controls on prescription drugs or legislate that Medicare must negotiate for lower prices like the Veteran's Administration. The private insurance companies who run the drug program for Medicare only want to further enrich their executives and shareholders. Health care, including prescriptions, should be taken out of the hands of corporations.
Be sure to vote this November.
Mary Brock
Albany, Oregon