Mailbag: Center appreciative of generous grant

Thank you, Spirit Mountain Community Fund, for a generous grant to provide extended mental health services for children in our local community.
Offering both in-person and tele-health online and extended family supports is key in our reach to rural areas, as well to those with limited resources. Many children we serve struggle with the effects of trauma. The addition of the COVID-19 pandemic has made things harder. This grant support allows us to reach those most in need of assistance, offering tools, supplies, services and hope. We are deeply appreciative.
Kusra Kapuler, Old Mill Center for Children and Families
Corvallis