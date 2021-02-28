Mailbag: Censure for vote not reasonable

America has witnessed a political event that has had a disastrous impact on citizens, political parties, government officials, and even leaders and citizens of other countries.

On Jan. 6, an angry crowd attacked our Capitol. This was not fun or entertaining; it was clearly an insurrection in an effort to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power of the president of the United States. It has created division and turmoil. It is something we hope never to see again.

A number of Republican senators, after listening to the facts presented in the impeachment trial of former president Trump, examined their conscience, and voted to impeach the former president. Some leaders of state Republican parties decided that they were displeased that a senator could come to a conclusion that did not agree with theirs. Their solution was to censure the senators who voted to impeach.

Is it reasonable to censure a senator for casting a vote that you do not agree with?

If a sitting senator accepts a bribe, lies under oath to a grand jury or shoots someone on Fifth Avenue, then censure is not only appropriate, but would be considered necessary.