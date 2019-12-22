Mailbag: Cast your vote to save the planet

Greta is right! Climate disaster is coming on, and our government has done nothing but talk about it.

In Thursday's paper (Dec. 12), on page A6, our Congress told us what they will do. Yes. The headline reads: "House Approves Defense Spending": $738 billion for the Pentagon by a 377-48 vote. This by a Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

I agree that we must tell Congress what to do, but as the saying goes, "If you can't change the congressperson's mind, change the congressperson!" It is time to stop the total waste that is the war industry. One simple vote — no — to the war industry (the group President Eisenhower warned us of).

Lay off all the "defense workers"? Cause economic collapse? No. Just send them home with their full paycheck. Save all the energy and material. There is other work for them to do. Vote for those who will save our planet. 

Ed Hemmingson

Albany

