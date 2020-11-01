Mailbag: Cast your vote for Keith Kolkow

A few hours after the wildfires started, I opened my email to find a message from Keith Kolkow.

He was organizing a relief effort to help the displaced. I wasn’t surprised. Keith is one of the most selfless people I know.

I was very excited to learn that Keith Kolkow is running for city council in Albany. Keith will serve his ward with the integrity and work ethic with which he served his country. He truly embodies the Air Force’s value “Service Before Self.”

Keith will listen to the needs of all his constituents, not just the loudest or the wealthiest. He will bring comfort where there is suffering. Where there is conflict, he will make peace. He will not only find solutions, he will see them through to completion.

Keith will be successful on the city council because he brings a wealth of experience — from his service in the Air Force to his work as the development supervisor at Family Tree Relief Nursery to his volunteer work with the Albany Police Department. This kind of experience is essential to a productive city council.