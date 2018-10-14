Please join me in voting for Shelly Boshart Davis as Oregon Representative for House District 15, on November 6.
Shelly’s Linn County roots run deep, and I’ve had the privilege of knowing her family for generations.
Shelly Boshart Davis was a young girl when I became acquainted with her strong work ethic and positive energy. I witnessed the development of Shelly’s leadership skills in her early years, and she continues to strengthen her influence and skill by shepherding the Boshart family farm and trucking business to have local, national and International reaches.
Shelly has invested her time and talent in Linn County by participating in school-based programs, 4-H programs, government affairs committees, county budget committee, transportation industry, and national resource industries. I applaud Shelly for her genuine interest and commitment to District 15 and our Oregon.
Shelly Boshart Davis is dedicated to our district as she exudes both passion and interest to continue to lead our District 15 forward on important and challenging issues facing Oregon.
Please join me in casting your vote for Shelly Boshart Davis!
Stephanie Glaser Hagerty
Albany (Oct. 14)