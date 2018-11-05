The Peter Principle is a concept stating that people in a hierarchy tend to rise to their "level of incompetence." In other words, an employee is promoted based on their success in previous jobs until they reach a level at which they are no longer competent. Skills in one job do not necessarily translate to another.
This is precisely what will happen if Assistant DA Wynhausen is elected. He has demonstrated some ability as a prosecutor, but after 20 years performing the same function it is abundantly clear: Wynhausen has reached his level of incompetence. Content to feed at the PERS pension trough, his jaundiced predisposition is to lock-up everyone, costing Linn County taxpayers millions, while doing little to solve Linn County’s burgeoning crime problem.
That is why Linn County must elect Judge Fay Stetz-Waters as Circuit Court Judge. Stetz-Waters’ career has given her the wisdom and the understanding necessary to rule sensibly. As residents of Linn County, we demand competence in our judges. That is why I urge you to cast your vote for Judge Fay Stetz-Waters for Linn County Circuit Court.
John Hartman
Albany (Nov. 4)