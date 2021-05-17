 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Cast an informed vote for GAPS
Mailbag: Cast an informed vote for GAPS

As a retired educator, I take my vote in Albany’s school board election quite seriously and have studied the issues and candidates carefully.

I pledge my support to Willard Sheppy, Denee Newton-Vasquez and Frank Bricker.

Will grew up in Albany and has children in our schools. As the son of educators, he understands the challenges teachers face. He owns a small business and has worked as a mediator. Both experiences will give him knowledge and skills a community leader needs.

Denee, a Philomath educator and mother of three young girls, spent several years teaching at South Albany High School. She has a passion for education and for kids; I witnessed this firsthand, often working with her and in her classroom as a substitute. “Albany for All” is not just her yard-sign slogan; she believes it and lives it. We need an experienced, compassionate and articulate educator at the table. Denee is the right choice.

Frank, a grass seed farmer, parent of three Greater Albany Public Schools graduates, and former GAPS Board member, will bring a wealth of experience, specifically contract negotiating, to a board composed of several newcomers. I’ve known Frank about 30 years. Throughout his tenure on the board, my husband and I often engaged him in school-related discussions and found him to be an incredible listener who sought informed input when striving to understand an issue and wise decisions.

Next week’s school board election is critical for Albany’s children. I urge you to cast an informed vote.

Dena Minato

Albany

 

