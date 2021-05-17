Mailbag: Cast an informed vote for GAPS

As a retired educator, I take my vote in Albany’s school board election quite seriously and have studied the issues and candidates carefully.
I pledge my support to Willard Sheppy, Denee Newton-Vasquez and Frank Bricker.
Will grew up in Albany and has children in our schools. As the son of educators, he understands the challenges teachers face. He owns a small business and has worked as a mediator. Both experiences will give him knowledge and skills a community leader needs.
Denee, a Philomath educator and mother of three young girls, spent several years teaching at South Albany High School. She has a passion for education and for kids; I witnessed this firsthand, often working with her and in her classroom as a substitute. “Albany for All” is not just her yard-sign slogan; she believes it and lives it. We need an experienced, compassionate and articulate educator at the table. Denee is the right choice.
Frank, a grass seed farmer, parent of three Greater Albany Public Schools graduates, and former GAPS Board member, will bring a wealth of experience, specifically contract negotiating, to a board composed of several newcomers. I’ve known Frank about 30 years. Throughout his tenure on the board, my husband and I often engaged him in school-related discussions and found him to be an incredible listener who sought informed input when striving to understand an issue and wise decisions.