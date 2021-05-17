Mailbag: Cast an informed vote for GAPS

As a retired educator, I take my vote in Albany’s school board election quite seriously and have studied the issues and candidates carefully.

I pledge my support to Willard Sheppy, Denee Newton-Vasquez and Frank Bricker.

Will grew up in Albany and has children in our schools. As the son of educators, he understands the challenges teachers face. He owns a small business and has worked as a mediator. Both experiences will give him knowledge and skills a community leader needs.

Denee, a Philomath educator and mother of three young girls, spent several years teaching at South Albany High School. She has a passion for education and for kids; I witnessed this firsthand, often working with her and in her classroom as a substitute. “Albany for All” is not just her yard-sign slogan; she believes it and lives it. We need an experienced, compassionate and articulate educator at the table. Denee is the right choice.