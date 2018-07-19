I was reading the article about how the City Council was split on whether to increase the size of ADUs and how many parking spaces to require. I realized then there is a housing crisis in this country because we design housing for cars instead of people. Our addiction to cars for the last hundred years has caused more damage than all the drug epidemics combined. In fact, it has probably caused drug epidemics in some areas because of how interstate highways have destroyed neighborhoods.
Cars are used less than 5 percent of the time and you need a parking spot at home, work and shopping. It's a bad investment.
People voted down the $.05/gallon gas tax, so we can surmise that they don't want the streets repaired. So I wouldn't require any off-street parking for ADUs.
John Collet
Albany (July 14)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.