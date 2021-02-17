Mailbag: CARA kicked the can down the road

Re recent article on the latest Central Albany Revitalization Agency meeting:

The city of Albany has two buildings on its hands: the Wells Fargo building and the old hotel on First Avenue, which is in dilapidated condition. Oh, did I mention that CARA is sitting on millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money?

But CARA did kick the can down the road on immediately approving those millions for updating and repairing the two buildings. They know that the public would be disgusted at the sight of remodeling buildings in elite downtown Albany in the midst of a worldwide pandemic with closed businesses and many virus cases and deaths.

Albany missed the boat years ago when it turned down an offer to remodel the old hotel for affordable housing, and the more recent offer from Linn County to buy the Wells Fargo building to expand the county clerk’s offices.

The management of Albany and CARA is derelict in many ways. The bright spot is Alex Johnson II, the new mayor, who has breathed life into Albany’s government by tackling the low-cost housing issue the minute he was sworn in.

Mary Brock

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0