Collectivism (socialism/communism) has recently been promoted here as a remedy for supposed capitalist oppression, but it is the collectivists themselves who are the actual oppressors.
Capitalism is an economic system in which interactions are entirely consensual. Parties to these interactions believe they will gain though their voluntary participation; if they believe otherwise, they simply decline to participate. Under capitalism, everyone’s rights are respected, everyone gains, and absolutely no one is oppressed.
Perversely, collectivists want the opposite of capitalism. They want favored persons or groups to forcibly direct the economic activities of others. This ranges from a simple “tyranny of the majority” to a dictatorship wherein all power rests in the hands of a small group or a single autocrat.
Individuals who claim to be capitalists obviously sometimes engage in unethical conduct, but it’s the individuals who are corrupt, not capitalism itself. If corrupt individuals are not held to account by the law, they at least quickly find that no one will do business with them, so their power to harm others is self-limiting. Conversely, centralization of power under collectivism allows evil authoritarians (Mao, Stalin, Hitler, Pol Pot, etc.) to commit unspeakable atrocities.
Contrary to the claims of collectivists, capitalist societies have been far more successful in dealing with “commons” issues like the environment. There are no legitimate reasons for abandoning the freedom and prosperity we enjoy under capitalism.
Collectivists absurdly attempt to shift blame to their victims. This would be laughable if it were not so insidious.
Richard Hirschi
Albany (Nov. 29)