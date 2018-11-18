Cameron Green concludes his letter (Mailbag, Nov. 14) with these words: “One day, we will win. The people will win. Communism will win.”
The absurdity of this statement is mind-boggling. The most precious thing we can possess is freedom. We certainly are not free under socialism or communism. If we are not free, we cannot “win.”
Capitalism is the economic system that arises spontaneously when people are free. Capitalism has a consistent track record of bringing steady improvements in living standards for all.
Socialism and communism are coercive systems that are utterly incompatible with freedom, and they have a consistent track record of economic failure, often to the point of death by starvation. Deaths also commonly occur as the powerful few conduct purges of those who oppose their power. These coercive systems have shockingly resulted in perhaps more than 100 million deaths during the last century!
Coercive systems simply cannot succeed. People understandably work diligently and creatively toward their own freely chosen goals. If they are forced to work toward goals imposed by others, they do barely enough to avoid punishment. Furthermore, coercive systems usually entail some form of economic planning that is doomed to fail because economies are just too complex to be planned.
Proponents of socialism and communism either have not bothered to learn anything about history and economics, or they have had their brains filled with nonsense. The latter is very common today, given that this is exactly what many of our so-called educators seem to be dispensing.
Richard Hirschi
Albany (Nov. 16)