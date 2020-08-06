Mailbag: Capitalism bashers are off the mark

Mike Beilstein and Thomas H. O’Keefe (Mailbag, July 16 and 17) assert that capitalism somehow engenders racism, slavery, and other wrongdoing. This is categorically false.
Freedom is an essential feature of capitalism. Under capitalism, people are not subject to coercion. They are free to reject any economic proposal that is not in their best interest. Whether a proposal involves a business investment, an offer of goods or services for sale, or an offer to purchase goods or services, all parties to a transaction must consent before the transaction can go forward.
Slavery is impossible under capitalism. Slaves have no freedom to reject anything. They are subject to the highest conceivable degree of coercion. The only way to see slavery as part of a capitalist system is to deny that slaves are human, a depraved denial of reality.
When a person involved in government engages in wrongdoing, it is absurd to conclude that government engenders wrongdoing. Analogously, when a capitalist engages in racism or other wrongdoing, it is absurd to conclude that capitalism is the cause.
Furthermore, market forces of capitalism are powerful disincentives against racial discrimination. If you are buying or selling anything whatsoever, including labor, on the basis of any factors other than quality and price, you are placing yourself at a distinct economic disadvantage in virtually all cases.
There is no downside to capitalism. Capitalism is just the economic behavior of free people. Bashers of capitalism ought to visit Venezuela to experience the alternative before pontificating.
Richard Hirschi
Albany
