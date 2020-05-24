Mailbag: Capacity issues factor shortages

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Regarding Jay Burreson’s May 12 letter, he missed one key factor impacting supply shortages, that being manufacturing capacity.

The most visible supply shortage during the pandemic has been toilet paper. In this country we have two types of TP — institutional (used by schools, businesses, restaurants, etc.) and household. There are two separate sources of supply, neither of which is equipped to produce the other’s products. So, when the pandemic hit and we retreated to our homes, the demand for household paper went up and the institutional demand dried up, leaving the manufacturers of the institutional products with a surplus.

The household manufacturers operate very much the way Mr. Burreson described, using just-in-time controls. However, given the long-term stability of the market for their products, they have established manufacturing capacity to meet that need, avoiding the cost of expensive warehouse facilities to store a relatively cheap product. So, when demand increased, they were unable to add output because they are operating at or near capacity.

OK, then they can add capacity. Yes, but that’s a long-term solution for what is likely a short-term problem. What do they do with it when the pandemic ends?