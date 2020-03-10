Mailbag: Cap-and-trade error worth highlighting

Since there is no longer an editor of this paper, I guess I will have to take my concerns directly to the readers. An editorial published in this paper on Feb. 21 contained a significant error regarding the impacts of the proposed cap-and-trade legislation that is currently stalled in the Oregon Senate due to the Republican walkout. A "correction" was buried below today's completely unrelated editorial ("Bill Targeting Masked Rioters Unnecessary," Feb. 28).

Given the current focus on this legislation and the significant challenge of coming to agreement on some sort of climate action in Oregon, the U.S. and the world, this "correction" deserves a much more prominent statement on the part of the Gazette-Times. For those who missed it, let me quote: "We overstated the impacts of the current version of Oregon's cap-and-trade bill … Farmers, loggers or other small business owners would not need to retrofit their vehicles and equipment nor would they need to purchase newer, more efficient machinery."

This is a significant overstatement indeed and contributes to the divisiveness surrounding this issue. Truth matters. If you agree, please make your concerns known to Lee Enterprises and amplify this correction to your friends and family so that we can base our positions on facts.

Linda Krygier

Philomath

