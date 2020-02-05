Mailbag: Cap-and-trade bill would kill jobs

Legislative Concept 19 builds on an earlier version of the cap-and-trade legislation known as the Clean Energy Jobs Bill that lawmakers considered but failed to pass during the last session. House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney, both Democrats, have been working on the new version since the summer of 2019.

Oregonians emit less than one-sixth of 1% (0.14%) of global carbon. Oregon Department of Environmental Quality Director Richard Whitman testified in a legislative committee meeting that “Oregon’s portion of global carbon emissions is minuscule.” Philip Mote, director of Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, also testified in this meeting that “if Oregon were to reduce its carbon emissions to zero, the impact on global emissions would be zero.”

In spite of Oregon’s zero impact on global carbon emissions and global warming, why are the Democrat Oregon legislators voting to kill Oregon jobs, increase fuel costs and impose taxes that will impact hard-working families for generations, those who can least afford it? By implementing their tax and trade scheme, which will do absolutely nothing to reduce the global carbon problem?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}