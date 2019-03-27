Oregon's proposed cap and trade legislation will reportedly raise gasoline prices 15 cents per gallon. Why not scrap the program and raise gasoline prices by 15 cents, accomplishing the same thing: nothing.
Larry J Ricklefs
Albany (March 27)
