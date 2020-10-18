Mailbag: Can't we consider all factors in fires?

We’ve recently seen the issue of forest management brought forth as a challenge to the idea that climate change, driven by carbon emissions, is in any way responsible for the devastating wildfires in the American West over the past few years.

The recent letter from Scott Freeburn takes this defiance to a new level, calling previous concerns on this page “non sequiturs” and suggesting the writers “snap out of it.”

He claims that pursuing answers for climate change actually takes away effort from the real solution, which he doesn’t quite spell out but seems to be the removal of flammable material in the forests. He adds the problem of residential building in previously-wild areas to arrive at 99% of the problem.

Having relegated the scientific fact of a warmer earth to 1% of the cause of these fires, Mr. Freeburn scolds those who would continue to speak out and work toward climate solutions. Can’t we consider at once all these factors: controlling residential zoning in the forests, massive raking of the forest fuels and fighting a real war against climate warming? Mr. Freeburn has tipped his hand, it seems, as being a climate change denier.

Ron Green

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0