Mailbag: Can't forget about bumper sticker
I saw this bumper sticker on a car in the dollar store parking lot.

What were the (assumed) man’s experiences, teachings, beliefs and reasoning, etc., that would cause someone to display a bumper sticker that read “The problem with women’s libbers is that they believe they are people?”

I can’t imagine his life nor the lives of those people who believe the same. I was stunned. I wanted to stay in the parking lot to wait for the person who had it on his car. I could not. I felt stunned. I was 20 during the beginning of the Equal Rights Amendment. To think that after all this time there are people who believe this. What has happened to humanity?

I have granddaughters. What do they have to contend with now?

I cannot get this incident out of my mind. What is your reaction?

Beth Kiester

Corvallis

 

