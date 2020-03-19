Mailbag: Canning has a plan for ending war

The forever wars have wasted the lives of thousands of Americans and hundreds of thousands of civilians, created millions of refugees and cost trillions of dollars. We must elect a Congress willing to end it. If you agree, check out Congressional District 4 candidate Doyle Canning’s ideas on stopping endless war. As a veteran, I appreciate that she also recognizes that service members who’ve waged this fruitless “war on terror” are among its victims, prioritizing full funding and expansion of VA services among her plans to deal with the causes and effects of our militaristic foreign policy.

While DeFazio is to be commended for working to restore the authority of Congress to declare war, Canning’s positions go far beyond this. In addition to supporting that effort, she would work to repeal both authorizations for military force and to move from a military-first policy for countries that don’t obey U.S. dictates to one that prioritizes diplomacy. Recognizing that sanctions are in fact acts of war that do nothing to help resolve conflict and instead only impose collective punishment on the helpless citizenry of targeted countries, she will work to end them.

